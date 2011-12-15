(Removes superfluous apostrophe 's' from company name in first para)

COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Two top executives at Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk have overtaken China's transport minister as the most influential individuals in shipping, Lloyd's List said on Thursday.

The duo came in shared first place in the shipping newspaper's annual ranking, the "Lloyd's List One Hundred", also ahead of Mike Duke, the head of the world's biggest retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Somali pirate Garaad Mohammed.

Maersk's group Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen and Eivind Kolding, who heads the group's container arm Maersk Line, were "changing the face of container shipping" in terms of ship size, booking systems and service, Lloyd's List said.

It said that Andersen and Kolding aimed to turn Maersk into a global brand recognised also outside the industry.

Andersen and Kolding overtook China's minister of transport, Li Shenglin, who topped the list last year

The paper ranked Norwegian shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, principal owner of the world's biggest independent oil tanker group Frontline and other companies, third most influential in the industry, followed by Ma Zehua, the head of China's COSCO Group, in fourth place.

Lloyd's List named Walmart's Duke fifth most influential in the shipping industry. The U.S. retail group is a huge consumer of shipping services.

With an "unacceptably high position" on the list, Lloyd's List named Somali pirate Garaad Mohammed number eight among the shipping industry's most influential people. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Keiron Henderson)