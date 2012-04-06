* River remains open, safety zone imposed
* Towboat hits piling on Marrero side of river
* Three crew escape injury, no spill yet
* Eight empty barges in tow rounded up
HOUSTON, April 6 A towboat fueled with 11,500
gallons (274 barrels) of diesel sank in the Mississippi River at
New Orleans overnight but there was no immediate evidence of a
spill and the river was not closed, a Coast Guard spokesman said
Friday.
A safety zone has been put in place at the scene near the
river bank at Marrero, Louisiana, across from New Orleans, to
alert and control vessel traffic in the vicinity, but the river
remained open, said spokesman Steve Lehmann.
"No injuries were reported. The eight empty barges the
towboat was pushing have been secured. And we're working with
oil spill responders to secure the fuel or, if there's any in
the water, to clean it up," Lehmann said.
"A few pockets of sheen were spotted, but that could just be
residue from the sinking," he said. "We're trying to prevent a
spill from happening. We have spill responders on the scene, and
we're going to keep our eyes open."
The Coast Guard received a report at about 1:10 a.m. CDT
(0610 GMT) Friday that the Altro Donna with three crew members
aboard, and eight empty barge in tow, hit a piling and sank, the
Coast Guard said.
"We are looking into the piling the vessel allided with on
the Marrero side of the river to see whether it is remnants left
over from an old structure and, if it is, we'll take steps to
have it removed," Lehmann said.
The Mississippi River is a major commercial waterway for
crude oil and petroleum products and handles more than half of
U.S. agricultural exports.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)