LONDON Dec 14 MSC Cruises will this week become
the first major liner to start operations in Cuba, part of its
efforts to grow a global presence, the Swiss group's chief
executive said.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro
announced a year ago they would work toward a normalisation of
relations after half a century of Cold War hostility, although a
U.S. trade embargo of Cuba remains in place.
Privately-owned MSC Cruises, the world's fourth biggest
line, said while its cruises were not currently being offered to
U.S. customers, bookings by Europeans and Canadians had been
"above our estimations".
"Out of the main four global cruise lines in the world, we
are the first one (into Cuba) and the only one not headquartered
in the U.S," Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said in an
interview.
Miami-based rival Carnival Corp, the world's largest
cruise operator, has said it planned to take travelers to the
communist island nation next May on specialised cultural and
humanitarian visits that fall within U.S. embargo guidelines.
The MSC Opera vessel, which can carry 2,600 passengers, is
due to arrive in Havana on Dec. 18.
"Havana has never seen a ship this size," Onorato said. "The
present (port) infrastructure is adequate."
A second ship, MSC Armonia, also able to carry 2,600
passengers, will operate out of Cuba from November 2016 for the
entire winter season.
Onorato said a section of Havana airport had been earmarked
for the specific charter flights bringing in passengers going on
their cruises, which at its peak will number 4,500 to 5,000
guests a week.
"They have never experienced in the past ... such a high
number of charter flights," he said.
MSC Cruises, part of holding company MSC Group which also
owns the world's number two container shipping line
Mediterranean Shipping Company, was established in 2003 and has
a fleet of 12 cruise ships. It has orders for up to seven
further vessels as part of a 5.1 billion euro investment
programme.
It plans to double the number of passengers it carries to
3.4 million people annually by 2021.
Onorato said MSC Cruises was also expanding in China and
from May would base one of its vessels in Shanghai. It was also
targeting the Middle East including the United Arab Emirates.
Onorato said Iran could also become a focus once Western
sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic were lifted.
"I do think that Iran could be both a new market on the one
side and can be also a destination," he said. "Hormuz island can
be very, very captivating for consumers."
