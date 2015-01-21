(Adds comments, details)
By Jonathan Saul and David Sheppard
LONDON Jan 21 Oil traders have booked up to 20
tankers to store an estimated 40 million barrels of crude at
sea, rising from 25 million barrels last week, as they soak up a
stocks glut in anticipation of future profits, shipping and oil
market sources said.
The more than 50 percent fall in spot prices since June
enables traders to make money by storing the crude for delivery
months down the line, when prices are expected to recover.
The sources said the volume of oil earmarked for floating
storage had risen in recent days. Some of the tankers could
nonetheless still be used for conventional oil transportation.
"Floating storage remains a major focus in the tanker market
as charterers have been fairly active in securing VLCCs (very
large crude carriers) on time charters, with options to use the
vessels as floating storage," said Omar Nokta of Clarkson
Capital Markets.
In the past two weeks, trading firms including Trafigura
, Vitol, Gunvor, Koch and energy
company Shell have started booking oil tankers for
floating storage for up to 12 months, according to industry
sources and freight bookings seen by Reuters.
This trading strategy was last used in 2009 when prices
slumped and led to more than 100 million barrels of oil being
parked on tankers at sea before stocks were sold off.
Industry sources say rates to hire vessels for longer
periods -- known as time charters -- have risen by a few
thousand dollars a day in the past week to over $40,000 a day,
and are quoted at more than double the level at the same time
last year.
"On average the latest one-year charters have been done
around the $38,000/day to $40,000/day level though our Clarksons
team now assesses one-year charters at a rather hefty
$52,500/day. This adds roughly $0.20 per barrel to the monthly
break-even requirement, which could impact interest for more
floating storage," Nokta said.
Taking into account vessel hire and other expenses including
bunker fuel and insurance, overall monthly floating storage
costs are estimated anywhere in the region of $1.5 million to
$1.8 million per tanker.
Oil traders still stand to make a profit, however, as spot
prices for crude are trading below future contracts, in a market
structure known as contango. The December 2015 Brent contract
was trading around $57.40 on Wednesday, $8 a barrel
above the spot price.
"Floating storage is the cherry on the cake for the tanker
market right now, which was already strengthening before this
trend started," said Georgi Slavov, a resource analyst at Marex
Spectron in London.
"But the amount of oil now being stored at sea is adding
some froth to tanker rates."
(editing by Susan Thomas)