(Repeats story that ran late on Friday, with no changes to
text)
* Pvt equity has pumped $32 bln into shipping in past 2
yrs-fund mgr
* Ships totaling 299 mln dwt to enter global fleet from
May-analyst
* Some pvt equity-backed shipping IPOs have been put off on
weak sentiment
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, May 9 The shipping industry faces a
looming capacity glut as billions of dollars pumped into it by
private equity have stoked a vessel-buying spree, threatening
its prospects just as the sector is emerging from its worst
downturn in three decades.
Backed by private equity and hedge fund financing, shipping
companies have placed orders for thousands of new ships over the
past two years, reminiscent of the ship-ordering binge of the
mid-2000s that eventually led to overcapacity after the global
financial crisis severely hit cargo demand.
The demand-supply equilibrium could tilt into overcapacity
again from 2016, straining shipping companies' finances. It may
also make private equity's exit from shipping less profitable,
shipping experts said.
"Shipping is not a get-rich-quick business. By virtue of the
capital that the private equity funds are pumping into shipping,
they are in effect destroying the very prospects that they are
chasing," said Jan Engelhardtsen, chief financial officer at
Olso-listed tanker and terminals company Stolt Nielsen.
"Because the investment horizon for private equity is
short-term and shipping is fundamentally long-term in nature,
private equity's entry into shipping in most cases is never
going to end well," Engelhardtsen told Reuters.
Private equity companies such as Oaktree Capital, Apollo
Global Management and Blackstone Group have invested in
tankers, container ships and bulk carriers, set up or acquired
shipping companies and bought ships and shipping loan books from
banks such as Germany's Commerzbank and British
state-backed bank Royal Bank of Scotland.
Estimates vary, but maritime fund management company Tufton
Oceanic says private equity has invested about $32 billion in
shipping in the last two years.
Among major private equity shipping deals are Global
Maritime Investments' move to invest in around 20 dry cargo
ships. And Oaktree Capital Management bought into Star Bulk
Carriers Corp last year, but later trimmed its holding. Star
Bulk has 28 dry bulk ships, including 11 that are on order.
The current global ship order book is worth $297.6 billion
although $110 billion remains unfunded, according to figures
from Britain's Clarkson Research Services and Tufton Oceanic.
TONNAGE GLUT
The investment will help create a surge in ship deliveries
with ships totaling 299 million deadweight tonne (dwt) due to
enter the global fleet from May compared with a current global
fleet of 1.7 billion dwt, according to Clarkson data.
Global seaborne trade, including commodity shipments, is
expected to grow 4 percent in 2014, Clarkson has forecast. If
trade growth remains at similar levels in the next two years, it
will potentially create a supply glut of tonnage from 2016.
Ng Siu-fai, chairman of Oslo-listed dry cargo ship owner
Jinhui Shipping and Transportation, in a reference to
private equity, said the company had seen new participants
placing new orders "with a primary, if not only, objective of
speculative gain in asset price appreciation rather than working
these.....assets for long-term positive cashflow".
But Albert Stein of debt and restructuring specialist
AlixPartners in London, which advises private equity among
others, said shipowners must share the blame for the coming
glut.
"You can't blame private equity alone. (look at) who sold
them the idea that the market's going to expand," said Stein.
IPOs HIT
Private equity firms typically have a three- to five-year
investment horizon and exit through asset sales or initial
public offerings.
"PE firms come in all shapes and sizes and have varying
investment horizons. However, they're all trying to generate
returns of 15 percent plus per annum, which restricts them to
relatively short investment periods," said one Hong Kong-based
ship financier.
New ship prices have been volatile over the past six years.
For example, the price of a new 320,000 dwt supertanker was $105
million in 2010, but dropped to $93 million in 2012, while the
current price is $101 million, according to Clarkson figures.
Second-hand ship prices now are generally lower than in 2010.
"The majority of the PE who purchased tonnage in 2009-2011
will see healthy returns in the high teens to mid twenties if
they can monetise their positions within the next 24 months,"
said Randee Day, president and chief executive of Day and
Partners, a U.S. maritime consulting and advisory firm.
"Sophisticated private equity will not remain in exposed
positions over the next 18-24 months," she said.
Weak public investor sentiment has led to the postponement
of several shipping IPOs although several more IPOs, backed by
long-term shipowner interests, are planned. Wilbur Ross' Diamond
S Shipping Group cancelled its tanker IPO in March and Greece's
Stalwart Tankers scrapped its IPO last month.
Uncertainty over the success of IPOs and a rise in asset
prices has led some private equity to lengthen their investment
time horizons.
"I suspect some firms have extended their hold periods on
existing investments because it would have been unprofitable to
exit at the originally envisaged time - you have to suspect the
Diamond S/Wilbur Ross deal is in this category," said the Hong
Kong financier.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)