* LR market stays pressured

* Med rates still facing tanker glut

LONDON May 21 Tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes were mostly softer on Monday although buoyant cargo interest provided support to the transatlantic market.

Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York route moved to W147.50, or $11,709 a day when translated into average earnings on Monday, from W147.29 or $11,182 a day on Friday and W137.71 or $9,011 a day last Monday.

Brokers said firmer trading helped rates edge up in recent days.

"Upward pressure remains and further activity during the week ahead should prompt further rate gains," broker CR Weber said.

Earnings hit their lowest levels in a year in November 2011 and have been volatile since then.

In April last year rates reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire.

Analysts said less refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector in coming years, helped by fewer tankers being delivered.

Typical Long Range 2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf to Japan route stood at 85.64 in the Worldscale measure of freight rates on Monday from W86.32 on Friday and W88.14 last Monday.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W112.04 on Monday, from W113.64 on Friday and W118.79 last Monday.

"Enquiry in the ex-MEG LR market was met with a plentiful supply of prompt tonnage, ensuring that 55K MEG - Japan rates fell," SSY said.

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W137.00 on Monday versus W137.50 on Friday and W136.67 last Monday.

"It was the same old story in the Mediterranean, despite plenty of activity last week," broker E.A. Gibson said. "Rates continued to trade sideways and cargo demand again failed to force the persistent issue of an over tonnaged market." (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by William Hardy)