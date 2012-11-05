* Disruptions seen driving gains

* Transatlantic market rates supported

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Nov 5 Rates for tankers carrying oil products to the U.S. Northeast stayed firm on Monday as continued power disruptions from superstorm Sandy lifted vessel demand in the area.

Last week the U.S. government waived the Jones Act, which bars foreign-flagged vessels from carrying fuel between U.S. ports, to help boost supplies from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.

Average earnings for oil products tankers carrying 38,000 tonne cargoes from the Caribbean to the U.S. Northeast rose on Monday to W120.00 in the Worldscale measure of freight rates, or $26,450 when translated in average daily earnings, from W201.50 or $24,651 a day on Friday, their highest since July 2008. That compared with W111.39 or $6,300 a day last Monday.

"Sandy disrupted gasoline imports into the U.S. East Coast, which has led to less vessels being in a position to triangulate down to the U.S. Gulf to carry diesel to Europe," Natasha Boyden, with Global Hunter Securities said on Monday.

"Those vessels that are in position have been able to earn premium rates on traditional backhaul voyages."

The New York Harbor energy network edged its way back to normal operations on Monday, a week after the powerful storm Sandy struck, and fuel terminals came back to life once power was restored over the weekend.

"While it may provide several extra cargoes to international product tankers, we expect the overall impact to be relatively minor there as well given the relatively short voyage distance and the duration of the waiver," said Michael Webber, senior analyst with Wells Fargo Securities, referring to the Jones Act.

Average earnings for oil products tankers carrying 38,000 tonne cargoes from the U.S. Gulf to Europe slipped on Monday to W165.83 in the Worldscale measure of freight rates or $17,907 when translated in average daily earnings, from W166.00 or $17,886 a day on Friday. That compared with W84.69 or -$822 a day last Monday.

Rates for medium-range tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York were at W120.00, or $6,124 a day when translated into average earnings, compared with W119.17 or $5,892 a day on Friday and W110.45 or $4,236 a day last Monday.

"Atlantic Basin spot rates are at highs for the year and it has been several years since spot rates have jumped so significantly in such a short period of time. This has been driven by strong export volume from the U.S. Gulf, with disruptions incurred following Hurricane Sandy serving to tighten vessel availability," said Oman Nokta with Dahlman Rose & Co.

"For the first time since the 2008 peak, spot rates are firm and rising in all three major regions," he said, referring to Atlantic, Asia and European/Med markets.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. Negative rates indicate costs are greater than earnings.

Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.

Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan route were at W109.14, or $14,238 a day when translated into average earnings, from W108.61 on Friday or $14,471 a day and W109.77 or $14,043 a day last Monday. In July rates hit their highest level since late October of 2011.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W128.00 on Monday, from W128.33 on Friday and W129.50 last Monday.

"The MEG LR markets remain well-supported, with attractive rates for those willing to head west," broker SSY said. (Editing by James Jukwey)