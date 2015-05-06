SINGAPORE, May 6 Time charter rates for Aframax
tankers in Asia received a boost as traders sought to hire more
ships, potentially for fuel oil storage in the next few months,
a sign the market could be firmer in June, shipping sources said
on Wednesday.
Six ships that can hold 80,000-100,000 tonnes of oil each
are in the process of being fixed this week, pushing daily hire
rates to about $28,000, up from $23,000 to $24,000 a week ago.
ST Shipping, the chartering arm of trader Glencore,
and Mercuria were the charterers, brokers said, with the
interest fuelling more bullish sentiment in the shipping market.
"Owners were okay to let out their ships, but now there's
more resistance since the market is firming up," said a
Singapore-based shipbroker. Shipowners are likely to try to
increase rates in view of the demand, the broker added.
Current time charter rates above $25,000 a day compare with
the low-$20,000-a-day levels seen last year.
Despite months of heavy inflows of fuel oil from the West
and the Middle East that built up Singapore's inventories to
near two-year highs in late-April and pressured prices,
forward-looking swaps suggest the market could strengthen in
June. STKRS-SIN
The open interest recorded for Singapore June 180-cst and
380-cst swaps stood at 2.9 million tonnes and 7.8 million
tonnes, respectively, as at April 30, according to data from the
Intercontinental Exchange.
"380-cst's open interest is rarely so high for a single
month," said a Singapore-based fuel oil trader. The typical
volume at the end of a month would be about 3 million to 4
million tonnes, the trader said.
The high June swaps volumes indicate an expectation of
increased physical trading, with wide pricing interest also
pointing towards more activity in June and greater prompt demand
for additional storage.
The 180-centistoke June/July spread has been strengthening
since April and hit a more than three-year high for second-line
spreads on Tuesday at $7.25 a tonne, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
The wider the price spread, the stronger the June market is
relative to July.
Mercuria and ST Shipping could not be reached for comment on
their shipping fixtures.
Below are the fixtures for time-charters, based on
shipbrokers' data:
Vessel name Rate ($) Period Charterer
Banda Sea 25,750 30-90 days ST Shipping
Ratna Shruti 26,000 60-90 days ST Shipping
Silver Bridge 26,500 45-120 days ST Shipping
Pacific Trader 26,500 45-120 days ST Shipping
Trident Star 28,500 60-90 days ST Shipping
Nanyang Star 24,000 3+3 months Mercuria
(Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Tom Hogue)