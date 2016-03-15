COPENHAGEN, March 15 World's largest container
shipping company Maersk Line, owned by A.P. Moller-Maersk
, plans to increase freight rates for transporting
containers from Asia to Northern Europe by $400 per 20-foot
equivalent unit (TEU) from April 1, it said on Tuesday.
The increase would take rates up by 190 percent on the
current level, that is widely seen as loss-making.
The shipping company also aims to raise freight rates from Asia
to ports in the Mediterranean by $500 TEU.
The container shipping industry has been struggling because
of overcapacity as a result of the global economic downturn.
With a fleet of nearly 600 vessels, Copenhagen-based Maersk
Line has a market share of about 20 percent on the world's
busiest routes between Asia and Europe.
Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and
France's CMA CGM, the world's second and
third-largest container shipping groups, said earlier in March
they aimed to hike rates from Asia to Northern Europe by $500
per TEU, also with effect from April 1.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)