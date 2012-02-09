BRIEF-Admiral says to postpones FY results to March 8 after Ogden rate annoucement
* Decided to postpone preliminary announcement of results for year ended 31 december 2016 from 1 march 2017 to 8 march 2017
COPENHAGEN Feb 9 Transpacific container shippers have recommended a general rate rise of $300 per 40-foot unit (FEU) to take effect on March 15 and further increases in May to restore rates from loss-making levels, their organisation said on Thursday.
Member carriers in the Transpacific Stabilization Agreement (TSA) reaffirmed a commitment to restore rate levels going into 2012-13 contract talks, the Oakland, California-based TSA said in a statement.
The TSA members, which include the world's biggest container shipping lines, adopted guidelines to raise rates by at least an additional $500 per FEU for cargo to the U.S. West Coast and at least $700 per FEU for all other destinations no later than May 1, the TSA said.
The TSA's members include Denmark's Maersk Line , privately owned Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), French privately held CMA CGM, China's COSCO, Korea's Hanjin Shipping, Taiwan's Evergreen Marine, and several others. (Reporting by John Acher)
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange said its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG was unlikely to be approved by the European Commission, leaving the stock market operators' third attempt at combining on the brink of failure.
* FBD CEO says 'well on our way to delivering a full-year normalised profit in 2017 absent any large weather events'