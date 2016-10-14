LONDON Oct 14 The European Union's securities
markets regulator has dropped proposals to make participants in
the multi-billion dollar commodity derivatives market for
freight rates disclose knowledge of loading conditions, the
Baltic Exchange said.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
published its report on Sept. 30 on its proposals for more
disclosure of inside knowledge about commodity derivatives
trading to prevent market abuse.
ESMA's initial proposals could have meant that a Freight
Forward Agreements (FFA) trader with private information related
to a commodity to be shipped could have been found to be in
breach of disclosure regulations.
But London's Baltic Exchange, the hub of global shipping
which also owns the central FFA platform called Baltex, had
argued there was no reliable correlation between specific types
of information and prices.
"Because of the broad extent and diversity of shipping there
is almost no limit to the number of different pieces of
information that can affect physical shipping rates on a day to
day basis and, by extension, have an effect on prices of freight
derivatives," the Baltic said.
"As ESMA is aware, this includes information about the
supply or demand for ships, the supply or demand for cargoes ...
and information pertaining to 'conditions affecting the
transport of goods'".
The Baltic said none of this was information was "expected or
required to be disclosed in accordance with market rules, custom
or practice".
In its report ESMA said it took into account the market
opposition and therefore was no longer proposing "any specific
guidelines on the information relating to 'goods' subject to the
freight contract nor on their conditions of carriage". ESMA did
not respond to requests for further comment.
The development comes after Baltic shareholders on Sept. 26
approved an 87 million-pound ($108 million) takeover by
Singapore Exchange.
"The multiple regulatory interventions of recent years have
cast a shadow over the development of the freight derivatives
market," Baltic's chief executive, Jeremy Penn, told Reuters.
"At least in terms of the market abuse regulation, common
sense has now prevailed and traders can be confident in using
FFAs."
SGX says it sees the potential to develop new freight
derivatives centred on active Asian shipping routes and expand
the use of freight derivatives with its acquisition of the
Baltic.
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
