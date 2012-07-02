* Sanko's move follows struggle over $2 bln debt
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, July 2 One of Japan's oldest shipping
firms, Sanko Steamship, filed for bankruptcy on Monday after
months of battling with ship owners over the restructuring of $2
billion in debt, becoming the latest casualty of the
four-year-old shipping industry downturn.
The dry bulk and tanker shipping firm, started in 1934,
joins U.S.-based General Maritime Corp, the Containership
Company, and South Korea's Korea Line in seeking bankruptcy
protection amid rock bottom freight rates, an oversupply of
vessels and high bunker fuel prices.
Sanko said it gave up the out-of-court settlement process it
had pursued since March, and chose to seek protection from its
creditors.
That was because it found itself in a severe cash flow
problem as multiple ship owners retaliated against the
rescheduling of charter fee payments by seizing Sanko-owned
ships among others, the company said in a statement.
"We have reached a conclusion in light of our current
circumstances that the best way of our reorganisation is to file
a petition for commencement of corporate reorganisation
proceedings," Sanko said.
Sanko said its current top management would serve as the
administrator for the bankruptcy.
REPEAT PERFORMANCE
Credit researcher Tokyo Shoko Research said Sanko, which was
restructured once before after filing for bankruptcy protection
in 1985, had total debts of 155.8 billion yen ($1.95 billion).
"For the industry, this won't be a bad thing. Another major
player is off the scene, which could help put the supply and
demand balance in better order," said a Singapore-based ship
broker.
"The problem is that the company's ships are still out
there. It would be better if they were sent to be scrapped."
The Baltic Exchange's Dry Index, a benchmark for
shipping, fell more than 40 percent in the first half of this
year as a slowdown in Chinese demand and the euro debt crisis
added to the industry's misery.
The Tokyo-based firm managed a fleet of 185 ships, which
included 46 tankers and 27 dry bulk carriers, as of April 1,
according to the company's website. Of that total, about 80
percent is hired from other firms.
"The tonnage Sanko has been trying to sell has been one of
the factors depressing second-hand rates for dry bulk and
tankers," said Janet Lewis, a shipping analyst at Macquarie
Securities.
Bermuda-based Knightsbridge Tankers, Japan's
Nissen Kaiun, Norway's Golden Ocean, Germany's
Hellespont and E.R. Shiffahrt, were among the ship owners with
vessels under charter with Sanko.
Knightsbridge and Athens-based Liquimar Tankers had one of
Sanko's dry bulk vessels arrested at a U.S. port in May due to
outstanding debts.
($1 = 79.7900 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Randy Fabi in Singapore; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)