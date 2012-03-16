* Sanko seeks to delay payments due in month from Mar 9-researcher

* Sanko to spend months to draft restructuring plan-Nikkei (Leads with company announcement, adds details)

March 16 Sanko Steamship has initiated an out-of-court settlement with creditors, the Tokyo-based shipping operator said, as high payments to ship owners bleed away cash flow at a time when freight revenues are languishing.

Sanko on Thursday applied to the Japanese Association of Turnaround Professionals to begin an alternative dispute resolution and the application has been accepted, Sanko said in a statement released late on Thursday. No further comments from the company were immediately available.

The so-called alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism is aimed at business revitalisation through such means as suspending debt payments.

Separately, credit researcher Tokyo Shoko Research said Sanko, one of Japan's oldest shipping firms, is seeking to postpone about half of its payments to ship owners due in a month on and after March 9.

Tokyo Shoko Research also said Sanko -- which has restructured once before, after filing for bankruptcy protection in 1985 -- has an estimated consolidated debt of 102.68 billion yen ($1.23 billion) as of December 2011.

Sanko will spend several months drafting a restructuring plan with help of ship owners and ship builders that it hopes will win approval from creditors, the Nikkei business daily earlier said in its morning edition.

Sanko charters 80 percent of its fleet of about 190 ships, the daily said. (Reporting by Risa Maeda and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo, Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)