By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, July 12 Crude oil tanker earnings on the major Middle East route slid to their lowest levels in nearly nine months on Thursday as slowing demand, a vessel glut and high bunker fuel prices battered sentiment.

The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W33.84 in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$3,095 a day when translated into average earnings, from W34.31 or -$2,645 on Wednesday and W35.75 or -$1,383 last Thursday.

Average earnings were at their lowest since Oct. 18 last year.

"VLCC rates continue to languish at the bottom, with no immediate recovery in sight," Marex Spectron said.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at around $10,000 a day.

Average earnings turned negative on July 5, for the first time since Nov. 3 last year.

"The VLCC market was hit hard this week as the slackening demand continued to create a mounting supply of open vessels, while the upward moving bunker prices pushed earnings into the negative region once again," broker Intermodal said. "Conditions in the MEG are likely to remain depressed."

Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.

In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally which subsequently ran out of steam.

A rush of fixings earlier in April from Saudi Arabia to the United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, bolstered sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies, given growing fears of disruption due to the tensions with major oil producer Iran.

"The struggling VLCC market cannot afford a sustained period without strong Chinese demand," consultants MSI said.

Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months, falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times. Earnings stayed above $10,000 a day from Feb. 15. until June 8 and then again between June 20 and June 27 before sliding below the key psychological level since then.

VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG were at W24.18 from W24.54 on Wednesday and W25.07 last Thursday.

Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector, given worries about the global economy and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the global fleet.

Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route reached W69.79 or $13,246 a day, from W69.79 or $13,175 a day on Wednesday and W70.83 or $13,379 a day last Thursday.

"Rates for suezmaxes in the Med and Black Sea market remained fairly stable, but with the present activity, a moderate increase in rates should be expected," broker Fearnleys said.

Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W90.45 or $12,435 day on Thursday, compared with W89.89 or $12,006 a day on Wednesday and W106.06 or $20,601 a day last Thursday. (editing by Jane Baird)