* VLCC earnings turn negative again
* Outlook seen pressured for now
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, July 12 Crude oil tanker earnings on the
major Middle East route slid to their lowest levels in nearly
nine months on Thursday as slowing demand, a vessel glut and
high bunker fuel prices battered sentiment.
The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East
Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W33.84 in the
worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$3,095 a day when
translated into average earnings, from W34.31 or -$2,645 on
Wednesday and W35.75 or -$1,383 last Thursday.
Average earnings were at their lowest since Oct. 18 last
year.
"VLCC rates continue to languish at the bottom, with no
immediate recovery in sight," Marex Spectron said.
Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel
covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC
operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at
around $10,000 a day.
Average earnings turned negative on July 5, for the first
time since Nov. 3 last year.
"The VLCC market was hit hard this week as the slackening
demand continued to create a mounting supply of open vessels,
while the upward moving bunker prices pushed earnings into the
negative region once again," broker Intermodal said. "Conditions
in the MEG are likely to remain depressed."
Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative
for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating
the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.
In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at
about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally which subsequently
ran out of steam.
A rush of fixings earlier in April from Saudi Arabia to the
United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, bolstered
sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies, given
growing fears of disruption due to the tensions with major oil
producer Iran.
"The struggling VLCC market cannot afford a sustained period
without strong Chinese demand," consultants MSI said.
Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months,
falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times.
Earnings stayed above $10,000 a day from Feb. 15. until June 8
and then again between June 20 and June 27 before sliding below
the key psychological level since then.
VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG
were at W24.18 from W24.54 on Wednesday and W25.07 last
Thursday.
Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector,
given worries about the global economy and the fact that more
tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the
global fleet.
Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route
reached W69.79 or $13,246 a day, from W69.79 or $13,175 a day on
Wednesday and W70.83 or $13,379 a day last Thursday.
"Rates for suezmaxes in the Med and Black Sea market
remained fairly stable, but with the present activity, a
moderate increase in rates should be expected," broker Fearnleys
said.
Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W90.45 or
$12,435 day on Thursday, compared with W89.89 or $12,006 a day
on Wednesday and W106.06 or $20,601 a day last Thursday.
