* Market still struggling with fleet oversupply

* Outlook seen pressured

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Nov 7 Crude oil tanker earnings on the major Middle East route inched higher on Wednesday, helped by firmer cargo bookings although the market was expected to continue to struggle with a vessel surplus.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at around $10,000 a day.

The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W36.75 in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or $379 a day when translated into average earnings.

That compared with W35.77 or -$724 a day on Tuesday and W36.34 or -$1,772 a day last Wednesday.

"There was a considerable upswing in activity in the VLCC market this week compared to the dull scenario we have recently seen. Owners are mobilizing what forces they can to capitalize on this change," broker Fearnleys said on Wednesday.

Average earnings reached a record low level of -$7,850 a day in late August.

Earnings turned negative on July 5 for the first time since last November. Wednesday's positive rate is only the second session since Sept. 21.

"There is still considerable difficulties to be faced in the crude oil tanker market, where despite increased fixture volumes being noted there is still an overwhelming tonnage supply suppressing any net gain," said George Lazaridis, with Greek ship broker Intermodal.

Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.

This April, earnings reached their highest in a year at about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally which subsequently ran out of steam.

VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG were at W23.36 on Wednesday versus W22.75 on Tuesday and W22.65 last Wednesday.

Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector, given worries about the global economy and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the global fleet.

Lukewarm crude oil demand was also weighing on prospects.

The world's No. 2 tanker operator Overseas Shipholding Group Inc warned last month it may file for bankruptcy protection against a backdrop of tougher conditions.

"Given the prevailing weakness throughout the crude tanker market, with Q3 registering as the weakest tanker market since at least 2003, along with high-profile restructurings and sentiment that somehow manages to find fresh lows, we believe the tanker market is clearly still moving along its trough, begging the question, when should we expect a meaningful improvement?," said Michael Webber, senior analyst with Wells Fargo Securities. "The answer, unfortunately seems to be 'not soon.'"

Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route reached W62.90 or $7,779 a day, from W62.90 or $7,999 on Tuesday and W63.83 or $6,036 last Wednesday.

"The Med/Black Sea suezmax market has remained stable during the past week," Fearnleys said.

Last week weather related delays through the Turkish Straits had supported earnings in the Med market.

Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W78.18 or $4,509 a day on Wednesday, compared with W81.48 or $6,535 on Tuesday and W85.45 or $7,512 a day last Wednesday. (Editing by James Jukwey)