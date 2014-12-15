* Tanker earnings bolstered by lower bunker prices
* Oil stocks to continue building in 2015 - IEA
By Jonathan Saul and Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Dec 15 The oil price drop will hand
tanker markets an unexpected bonus next year, boosting demand
for oil storage at sea while distant eastern markets also
bargain-hunt fuel and need shipping.
Supertanker rates are already close to five-year highs of
over $83,000 a day - helped by a drop in shipping fuel bunker
prices. Overcapacity, which has dogged owners for years, is also
receding.
Herbjorn Hansson, chairman and chief executive of Nordic
American Tankers, told shareholders recently that lower
oil prices "may trigger stockpiling or have a more general
positive impact".
"We see a clear increase in demand, especially from the
East, and the oil is also carried over longer distances. There
are very few idle ships out there now and the market is much
tighter," he told Reuters.
Average earnings are still some off the over $120,000 a day
seen before the 2008 slump in trade.
So far this year, oil held at sea has been no more than a
few tankers as the discount for the front month of crude futures
has been insufficient to finance chartering. The front-month
discount for Brent is now only 34 cents, about half what it
would need to be to do so.
Tanker owners have also preferred to trade their ships
rather than opt for floating storage as vessels normally
deteriorate when kept stationary.
The International Energy Agency forecast last week that
global oil stocks will continue to build and could reach
tank-tops next year. That could force the front of the crude oil
market into a bigger discount, and encourage floating storage.
"Once we have gone into 2015, there may come a point when
the rapid build-up of surplus crude in the market will open
opportunities for floating storage. This scenario is a further
positive for VLCCs (supertankers)," tanker broker E.A. Gibson
said.
A contango in 2009 led to over 100 million barrels of oil
being stored on tankers at sea and sold later.
"One would need a contango in the oil market to justify
floating storage. Given the current developments in the oil
market this cannot be ruled out," said Svein Moxnes Harfjeld,
co-CEO with tanker group DHT Holdings.
"Continued oil demand and longer transportation distances
combined with no fleet growth should support our expectations
for 2015 on average to be better than 2014," he said. "If
floating storage takes place, this will be an additional
benefit."
(Additional reporting by Joachim Dagenborg in Oslo, editing by
William Hardy)