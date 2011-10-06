* Tanker earnings stay under pressure
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Oct 6 There is growing concern that if
oil tanker earnings remain at levels below operating costs it
will threaten the sustainability of the industry, officials with
industry association INTERTANKO said on Thursday.
The crude tanker market continues to struggle with a supply
glut which has sent average daily earnings to record lows this
year.
INTERTANKO, an organisation whose members own the majority
of the world's tanker fleet, said the weak rate environment was
a key issue discussed this week at a meeting.
"There was a deep concern that if tanker market rates remain
consistently below a ship's operating cost for an extended
period, we believe that has the potential to have very
devastating consequential impacts on a number of our members,"
said INTERTANKO managing director Joe Angelo.
"That has the potential to put a number of them out of
business. We don't know how many right now. We do not know if it
will occur to any, but we see this potential on the horizon," he
told Reuters.
The head of Frontline , the world's largest
independent oil shipper, told Reuters last month that players in
the oil tanker market were in concrete talks over
consolidation.
Average earnings for very large crude carriers (VLCCs) on
the benchmark Middle East Gulf to Japan route, turned negative
on Aug. 1 for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started
collating earnings equivalent data in 2008.
They have been in positive territory for only six sessions
since then and have stayed negative since Aug. 26.
VLCC operating costs including fixed costs are estimated at
around the $10,000 a day level. Average earnings are calculated
less voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees.
Average earnings for VLCCs, which can transport up to two
million barrels of oil, were -$5,700 a day on Thursday, Baltic
Exchange data showed.
Average VLCC earnings had pushed above $10,000 a day from
June 8 before dropping again below the key level on June 27.
They have remained below $10,000 a day since then.
"If these rate levels continue for a long period, then this
could lead to a situation where sustainability of the oil
transportation industry is threatened," INTERTANKO's chairman
Graham Westgarth said in a statement separately on Thursday.
"Our members operate tankers to the highest standards and
will continue to do so. Operating for a prolonged period in an
environment where tanker owners are not even covering their
operating costs is obviously not a situation that can be
maintained."
Investment bank Dahlman Rose & Co said it expects OPEC to
curtail oil production in the coming months which is likely to
keep an already-depressed tanker market under pressure through
2012. It cut Frontline Ltd and Overseas Shipholding
Group Inc to "sell" from "hold".
(Editing by James Jukwey)