LONDON Jan 22 Inspired by an upturn in shipping
markets after one of the worst sector downturns on record, a
batch of oil tanker companies are looking to raise capital
through U.S. listings.
While crude prices have fallen more than 50 percent since
June, tanker prospects have brightened, helped by a drop in
bunker fuel prices and demand for oil among bargain hunters.
Overcapacity, which has dogged owners for years, is also
receding.
Average earnings for supertankers have reached over $83,000
a day this week, not far from a peak of more than $120,000 a day
seen before the 2008 slump in trade. Companies are banking on
investors having noted such trends.
Belgian crude oil tanker group Euronav and
Tankships Investment Holdings Inc, a unit of DryShips,
a shipping firm led by Greek magnate George Economou, have both
set out plans for share issues.
Euronav said this week it was going ahead with a New York
Stock Exchange listing in a public offering worth some $175
million. It postponed plans in October citing unfavorable market
conditions.
Tankships said on Wednesday it was seeking up to $100
million in a Nasdaq listing.
"The sharp increase in tanker rates and voyage activity is
likely to continue as OPEC members maintain their high
production levels," Tankships said in its prospectus, noting the
positive effects of the current "contango" in crude prices, a
market structure where oil for immediate delivery is cheaper
than oil in the future.
"Should crude oil prices remain under pressure, the existing
contango along the crude oil curve could widen and thereby
increase oil stockpiling and the potential use of tankers for
floating storage," it said.
Oil traders have already booked up to 20 tankers to store an
estimated 40 million barrels of crude in floating storage,
aiming to sell later on for a profit when prices rebound.
Tankships said it planned to use part of the flotation
proceeds to acquire three tankers, one beneficially owned by
Economou and the other two by his former wives. The purchases
will increase the company's crude tanker fleet to 13 vessels.
Yet the company conceded market conditions could quickly
change, as they did in the first few months of 2014, when a
number of shipping companies had tried to raise capital through
U.S. listings only to see conditions deteriorate, forcing some
to wait or scrap their listing plans.
"We believe we are well positioned to benefit from a
recovery in the crude oil tanker market," Tankships said.
"However, we cannot assure you that the tanker market will
strengthen as we anticipate and charter rates may decline."
(Editing by David Holmes)