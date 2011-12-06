SINGAPORE Dec 6 Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and two other shipping companies are combining their supertanker fleets to better compete in a difficult freight market, the group said on Tuesday.

The four firms, which also include Singapore-based shipping firms Samco Shipholding and Ocean Tankers, will pool together a spot market fleet of around 50 very large crude carriers with operations due to begin on Feb. 1.

The move comes as crude oil tanker owners struggle with overcapacity, low freight rates and high bunker fuel prices.

"The flexibility of a large, young and reliable fleet ensures that the VLCC pool can, at all times, offer relevant vessels of the highest standard to cater for our customers' needs for safe and environmentally-friendly marine transportation," the group said in statement.

The average age of the group's fleet will be three years.

The group, which will have offices in Singapore, Copenhagen and New York, will look to match similar industry pools like the Tankers International VLCC Pool, which has been relatively successful in helping members survive through the market downturn, traders said.

Non-pool member General Maritime Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection last month, the latest player to be hit by the glut of ships ordered when times were good.

The world's largest independent global oil tanker operator, Frontline, announced on Tuesday it would split in two and has renegotiated lower charter rates in an attempt to secure its future.

(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Sugita Katyal)