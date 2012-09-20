* Transatlantic market seeing firm sentiment

* LR1 market seen pressured

LONDON, Sept 20 Clean tanker rates for refined petroleum products on top export routes were mixed on Thursday with healthy demand and tight vessel supply helping to send earnings in the transatlantic market to their highest in nearly a month.

Rates for medium-range (MR) tankers for 37,000 tonne cargoes from Rotterdam to New York were at W146.67, or $10,854 a day when translated into average earnings, compared with W138.75 or $8,877 a day on Wednesday and W128.54 or $6,295 a day last Thursday. Rates were at their highest since Aug. 20.

"MR product carriers in the Atlantic Basin have continued to see higher activity levels," Dahlman Rose & Co said on Thursday.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. Negative rates indicate costs are greater than earnings.

In April last year, rates reached their highest since 2008 on a jump in U.S. gasoline demand, helping reduce the number of tankers available for hire. Since then, average earnings have remained volatile.

"A shortage of available tonnage and influx of cargoes to West Africa really lit the fire and pushed rates higher towards W140 for the UK Continent to the U.S. Atlantic Coast," broker Fearnleys said. "There is a decidedly bullish sentiment on the Continent."

Analysts said reduced refinery capacity in the Atlantic Basin could boost long-haul demand for the wider products tanker sector in coming years, helped by the delivery of fewer tankers.

Typical Long Range 2 or LR2, 75,000 tonne shipments on the Middle East Gulf to Japan route were at W95.23 on Thursday in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or $6,572 a day when translated into average earnings, from W138.75 on Wednesday or $8,877 a day and W95.55 or $5,687 a day last Thursday. In July rates hit their highest level since late October of 2011.

Long Range 1 tankers, carrying 55,000 tonne loads from the Middle East Gulf to Japan, were at W112.08 on Thursday, from W113.50 on Wednesday and W117.14 last Thursday.

"This week LR1 owners are the ones really suffering - rates fell almost W10 points," Fearnleys said. "We don't think it's going to stop here, with much less activity and building position list we think rates can reach W105 next week."

In the Mediterranean, 30,000 tonne shipments ex-Algeria to southern Europe were at W151.11 on Thursday, versus W145.00 on Wednesday and W137.50 last Thursday. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by James Jukwey)