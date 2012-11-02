* Key pipeline resumes some service, oil tankers discharge

* U.S. govt waives tanker restrictions

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Nov 2 Rates for tankers carrying oil products to the U.S. Northeast rocketed to a more than four-year high on Friday after Sandy disrupted domestic fuel transport networks, prompting demand for supplies from other areas.

Operations of storage tanks and pipelines were constrained across the New York Harbor network, and two New Jersey refineries were shut, with reports of severe damage at one.

Average earnings for oil products tankers carrying 38,000 tonne cargoes from the Caribbean to the U.S. Northeast soared on Friday to $24,651 a day, up $10,296 a day from Thursday and at their highest since July 2008, Baltic Exchange data showed.

Shipping sources said there was growing speculation that tankers could be re-fixed for East Coast destinations after being booked to other destinations to meet the supply tightness.

"There is a lot of enquiry out there. Whether it translates into fixtures remains to be seen at the moment," one ship industry source said.

The U.S. government waived the Jones Act, which bars foreign-flagged vessels from carrying fuel between U.S. ports, to help boost supplies from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.

Tankers from other destinations will not arrive for a week, however, and can not discharge their cargoes if power supplies at ports remain a problem.

Average earnings on the TC14 U.S. Gulf to European continent soared to a record high on Friday of $17,886 a day from $5,537 a day from Thursday.

"The rates on the UK (and European) Continent-U.S. Gulf route are soaring on the lack of tonnage in the U.S. Gulf Caribbean area," another industry source said.

Analysts said the surge in rates came as supply had already tightened due to firmer cargo activity in the European, Mediterranean and Asian markets.

"This is the first time since 2008 that the three main trading regions, USG, Europe, Far East, are trading in high volume and at higher rates," Dahlman Rose & Co said on Friday.

With power still out at many ports and gasoline stations in the U.S. Northeast, it was unclear how much fuel was needed immediately and how quickly it could get to customers.

"Seasonal refinery turnarounds in Europe supported the diesel arbitrage from the U.S. Gulf, but refiners are now coming back to work, so brokers thought the strong TC14 rates may be temporary," analyst Frode Morkedal with RS Platou Markets said on Friday.

"That said, a tight inventory situation on both sides of the Atlantic is prone to create volatility in MR rates in the coming months." (editing by Jane Baird)