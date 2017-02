WASHINGTON, July 2 Maersk Line, a unit of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, has won a contract worth up to $2.1 billion for international shipping of U.S. military cargo, the Defense Department said Monday.

American President Lines Ltd, part of Singapore-based Neptune Orient Lines Group, won the next biggest such deal from the U.S. Transportation Command, valued at up to $1.7 billion, the Pentagon's daily contract digest said.

(Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Bernard Orr)