WASHINGTON, July 2 Maersk Line, a unit of
Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, has won a
contract worth up to $2.1 billion for international shipping of
U.S. military cargo, the Defense Department said on Mon day.
American President Lines Ltd, part of Singapore-based
Neptune Orient Lines Group, won the next-biggest such
deal from the U.S. Transportation Command, valued at up to $1.7
billion, the Pentagon's daily contract digest said.
Farrell Lines Inc is being awarded a similar potential $565
million deal, as is American Roll-on Roll-Off Carrier, a unit of
closely held American Shipping & Logistics Group Inc, worth up
to $553 million, the announcement said.
Smaller military cargo transport contracts were announced by
the Pentagon for eight other U.S. flag shippers. All of the
deals are expected to be wrapped up by the end of August next
year, the Defense Department said.
The so-called universal service contracts, the seventh
series of its kind, cover surface transport, chiefly by sea,
though some may include onward ground shipping, said Cynthia
Bauer, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Command at Scott Air
Force Base, Illinois.
