SINGAPORE Dec 8 One of Brazilian mining
giant Vale's huge iron ore carriers, the world's biggest, will
arrive fully-loaded in Asia for the first time next week with a
stop in Singapore, according to Reuters Freightviews data.
The 388,000-tonne Berge Everest, which has been leased to
Vale, is expected to arrive in Singapore on Dec. 15,
but it was not clear whether the city-state was the ship's final
destination.
China, Vale's main market, has yet to give these ships
access to domestic ports, forcing the world's largest iron ore
producer to send its vessels instead to Italy, Oman and other
destinations.
The vessel's arrival also comes amid rising concerns over
the safety of these Valemax ships after a similar vessel, Vale
Beijing, became disabled before setting sail on its maiden
voyage.
The crew of the Berge Everest has not formally requested to
stop in Singapore, said a port official, and may decide instead
to anchor far offshore for supplies and to refuel.
Singapore's ports were wide and deep enough to handle the
Berge Everest should the crew decide to dock, authorities said.
A spokeswoman with Singapore-based Berge Bulk, the owner of
the vessel, was not immediately available to comment on the
ship's voyage plans.
The Berge Everest, built by China's Bohai Shipbuilding Heavy
Industry, is one of six mega bulk ships to be delivered to Vale
so far this year.
The company wants to build a fleet of as many as 35 mega
vessels to sharply cut the cost of delivering the steel-making
ingredient to China.
