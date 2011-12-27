SINGAPORE Dec 27 One of Vale's mega ore carriers, among the world's biggest, is expected to arrive in the Philippines this week to unload its maiden cargo of Brazilian iron ore as the miner's fleet remains locked out of its biggest market, China.

Vale has been forced to divert its fleet of six mega vessels to the Philippines, Italy, Oman and other destinations while waiting for Beijing to give it access to Chinese ports.

The 388,000-tonne Berge Everest, leased from Singapore-based Berge Bulk, is the first of Vale's planned fleet of 35 giant vessels to travel to Asia fully loaded with iron ore.

After a brief stop to refuel in Singapore this month, the ship will dock in the Port of Villanueva in the Philippines, according to Reuters Freightviews.

It is expected to then transfer the iron ore to two smaller capesize vessels, bound most likely for China, a port agent said.

"It seems as though the ship will be unloading in the Philippines. I guess we will be the iron ore centre for Vale in Asia until their China problem is resolved," said a domestic port agent, who wished not to be identified because his company was not handling the vessel.

Berge Bulk and Philippine Sinter Corp, which operates the Villanueva port and is a subsidiary of Japan's JFE Steel Corp , were not immediately available for comment.

A Philippine port source this month told Reuters that Vale may start operating an iron ore transshipment centre in the country early next year, two years ahead of a similar facility in Malaysia. {ID:nL3E7NC1UT]

Vale has earmarked billions of dollars to build the fleet of mega ships that it hopes will slash freight costs. But the transport savings will not be fully realised until China allows Vale access, industry officials said.

Beijing's approval may be further pushed back after one of the giant ships, Vale Beijing, suffered a ruptured hull while preparing to set sail on its maiden voyage this month. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Sugita Katyal)