March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
LONDON, July 8 U.S. drugmaker AbbVie raised its offer for Shire to 51.15 pounds a share on Tuesday, hoping to win over its reluctant target after an earlier offer was rejected.
The London-listed hyperactivity and rare diseases specialist said AbbVie's previous 46.26 pounds cash-and-stock proposal, worth some $46 billion, had fundamentally undervalued the company.
AbbVie is eager to buy Shire both to reduce its tax bill by moving its tax base to Britain - a tactic known as inversion - and to diversify its drug portfolio. The U.S. company currently gets nearly 60 percent of its revenue from rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling medicine, which loses U.S. patent protection in late 2016.
Chief Executive Richard Gonzalez has pressed the case for his pursuit of Shire in a series of meetings with shareholders on both sides of the Atlantic, after setting out the strategic rationale for a deal on June 25. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton)
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.