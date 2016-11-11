SINGAPORE Nov 11 Shire, a specialist in
rare diseases, aims to double Asian sales by 2020, as it targets
markets including China, where it hopes to put its haemophilia
drugs on a reimbursement list being updated this year for the
first time since 2009.
Shire, which completed the $32 billion takeover of rival
drugmaker Baxalta in June, currently makes more than two-thirds
of its sales in the United States. Asia Pacific, excluding
India, represents just 5 percent of sales.
Yet Peter Fang, newly appointed head of Asia Pacific, said
low diagnosis and treatment rates for rare illnesses left plenty
of room for growth. Asia is already the fastest growing region
for the group after the United States.
"There could be 100 million people affected - that's bigger
than Germany," Fang said, referring not only to patients but to
their wider communities.
Shire estimates there may be 200,000 people suffering from
bleeding illness haemophilia in the region as defined by the
group, which excludes India and Japan, but only 26,000 are
diagnosed. Fewer still are likely to be treated.
For rarer illnesses like Fabry Disease, an inherited disease
that creates pain and burning in the hands and feet, there may
be 40,000 sufferers in the region, but only 2,000 are diagnosed.
Shire, which made $164 million of sales in Asia in the third
quarter of this year, aims to double its annual sales in the
region by 2020, when the company aims to hit global revenues of
$20 billion, up from over $12 billion in 2015.
Key to the push is China, where Shire hopes to get its
haemophilia treatments on China's main National Reimbursement
Drug List (NRDL) in the current update process, which began in
late September.
Patients now have only limited access, which means local
treatments are attempted first - or they must pay thousands of
dollars for treatment, monthly.
Drugs that are selected by central government agencies for
the NRDL - currently just over 2,000 traditional medicine and
Western products - are covered by national health insurance,
available to nearly all Chinese.
"This is a rare opening of the NRDL. It is a window of
opportunity," Fang said, adding the company is also tackling
improved diagnosis in China.
He declined to comment on pricing, where he said the company
implemented a 'responsible' policy.
Shire is separately working with doctors and patient groups
in China to get an officially recognised definition for rare
diseases. Globally, there are 7,000 of these illnesses - but the
vast majority do not have recognised treatments.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Keith Weir)