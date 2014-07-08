Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
July 8 Shire Plc :
* Notes announcement by Abbvie Inc of a revised conditional non-binding proposal for a cash and share offer for Shire
* Board of Shire will meet to consider proposal and a further announcement will be made in due course
* Confirms that Abbvie did not make revised proposal to Shire before announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.