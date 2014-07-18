Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
July 18 Shire Plc :
* Shire delivers record quarterly revenues and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads up 42 pct
* Non-GAAP operating income up 32 percent $630 million
* Q2 total revenues 1,502 million, up +20 pct
* "We are increasing our guidance for non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads to low-to-mid thirty percent growth for full year 2014 (previous guidance: mid-to-high twenty percent growth)
* Continue to expect royalties and other revenues to be 10-15 pct lower than 2013
* Now expect to see high teens product sales growth for full year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.