July 18 Shire Plc :

* Shire delivers record quarterly revenues and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads up 42 pct

* Non-GAAP operating income up 32 percent $630 million

* Q2 total revenues 1,502 million, up +20 pct

* "We are increasing our guidance for non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads to low-to-mid thirty percent growth for full year 2014 (previous guidance: mid-to-high twenty percent growth)

* Continue to expect royalties and other revenues to be 10-15 pct lower than 2013

* Now expect to see high teens product sales growth for full year 2014