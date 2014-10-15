LONDON Oct 15 Shire Plc

* Statement re: waiver of notice of abbvie's board meeting

* Has agreed to waive requirement for three business days' notice for abbvie's board to meet to consider its recommendation of offer for shire

* In order to allow period of uncertainty for its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders to be reduced