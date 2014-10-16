Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
Oct 16 Shire Plc :
* Board of Shire plc notes announcement by Abbvie Inc of its board's decision to withdraw its recommendation of offer for shire
* Board of Shire is considering current situation and a further announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII