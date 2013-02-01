MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 1 Shire PLC : * Reached agreement in principle to resolve civil investigation into shire's
U.S. sales and marketing practices * Investigation related shire's U.S. sales and marketing practices for adderall
xr, vyvanse and daytrana * Agreement also addresses sales and marketing practices relating to lialda and
pentasa * Recorded a $57.5M charge in the fourth quarter of 2012
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.