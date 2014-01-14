BRIEF-Ocado "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
* CFO says remains "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
Jan 14 Shire PLC : * Shire remains confident of delivering non GAAP EPS for 2014 in line with the November 2013 consensus forecast * Now expects to deliver non GAAP EPS growth at upper end of mid-to-high teens guidance range given at its Q3 2013 results * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.