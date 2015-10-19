* U.S. regulator wants further lifitegrast clinical data
* Shire says still planning for potential 2016 launch
* Shares fall 2 pct; weakens hand in all-share Baxalta bid
(Updates with share price fall, analyst comment)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Oct 19 Shares in Shire Plc fell
2 percent on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) decided not to approve its most important pipeline
medicine for dry eye disease and asked for more information.
The news is a blow for Shire, which is to trying to buy
Baxalta Inc to forge the leading global specialist in
rare diseases, and has already seen the value of its all-share
offer, initially worth $30 billion, fall by more than a fifth.
Flemming Ornskov, Shire's chief executive, said he was
"disappointed" but his company continued to plan for a potential
2016 launch of lifitegrast. It will have data from a Phase III
trial later this year that could satisfy the U.S. regulator.
"If the study is positive, we plan to refile our liftegrast
submission in the first quarter of 2016, and will remain on
track for the planned lifitegrast launch next year," Ornskov
said in a statement.
The Irish company announced the setback in the all-important
U.S. market late on Friday. Industry analysts view lifitegrast
as a potential $1 billion-a-year-plus seller, making it an
important future driver of Shire profits.
Jefferies analysts said the FDA decision to issue a
so-called complete response letter was likely a temporary
setback. Such letters are sent out to let a drug developer know
a marketing application will not be approved in its present
form.
"We continue to assume lifitegrast will be approved, partly
because the FDA has effectively indicated the only other
prescription drug on the market (Allergan's Restasis)
has marginal efficacy, setting a relatively low bar," they wrote
in a note.
Chronic dry eye syndrome affects the eye's tear-producing
glands, causing patients to suffer from blurred vision and an
itching or a burning sensation in the eyes.
Shire's stock has been hit both by uncertainty over the
Baxalta bid and a wider rout in pharmaceutical stocks, triggered
by mounting investor concerns about political pressures on U.S.
drug prices.
Shire, as a major producer of treatments for rare diseases,
makes some of the most expensive drugs in the world.
There has recently been speculation that Shire might turn
its attention from Baxalta to a more manageable target like
Radius Health, which has a market value of just under
$3 billion.
(Editing by David Holmes)