LONDON Oct 19 Shire still hopes to
launch its new dry eye drug lifitegrast next year, despite a
decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration not to approve
it based on current data, the firm's chief executive said on
Monday.
Flemming Ornskov said he was "disappointed" by the FDA
decision but the company continued to plan for a potential 2016
launch of lifitegrast, its biggest new product hope, based on
results from a Phase III trial due by the end of this year.
"If the study is positive, we plan to refile our liftegrast
submission in the first quarter of 2016, and will remain on
track for the planned lifitegrast launch next year," Ornskov
said in a statement.
The Irish company announced the setback in the all-important
U.S. market late on Friday.
