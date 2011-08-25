LONDON Aug 25 Shire's bio-engineered skin substitute product Dermagraft has failed in a late-stage clinical trial for treating venous leg ulcers, undermining its sales potential.

The news is a setback for Britain's third largest drugmaker, which recently acquired the product by buying Advanced BioHealing.

Shire said it had decided not to develop the treatment further for the new use in the light of the disappointing Phase III study results.

When combined with compression therapy, Dermagraft achieved a higher closure rate of venous leg ulcers (VLU) than compression therapy alone. However, the data did not achieve the level of healing agreed upon with regulators.

Analysts at Jefferies said VLU could have doubled Dermagraft sales, since it represented around a $700 million sales opportunity. But the brokerage still sees peak sales for the product, which is already used in foot ulcers, of $650 million. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Cowell)