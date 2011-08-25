* Phase III study fails to show sufficient benefit

* Dermagraft acquired with Advanced BioHealing buy

* Shire shares down 4 percent

LONDON, Aug 25 Shire's bio-engineered skin substitute Dermagraft has failed in a late-stage clinical trial for treating leg ulcers, undermining its sales potential and raising questions about a recent $750 million acquisition.

Britain's third largest drugmaker only recently secured access to the product, which is designed to treat hard-to-heal wounds, when it bought U.S.-based regenerative medicine firm Advanced BioHealing (ABH).

Shire said it had decided not to develop the treatment further for venous leg ulcers (VLU) in the light of the disappointing Phase III study results.

Its shares had fallen 4.1 percent on the news by 1110 GMT, underperforming a 1 percent fall in the European drugs sector .

When combined with compression therapy, Dermagraft achieved a higher closure rate of leg ulcers than compression therapy alone. However, the data did not achieve the level of healing agreed upon with regulators.

The failure of the product in late-stage development is a blow for Shire and may fuel doubts about the wisdom of buying ABH, since Shire Chief Executive Angus Russell said only last month that leg ulcers were an important global opportunity for Dermagraft.

Collins Stewart analyst Emmanuel Papadakis, who rates Shire a "sell", said the setback would substantiate some strategic and financial scepticism over the deal and raise questions over the level of optimism sustaining current valuations.

Shire trades on around 19 times expected 2011 earnings, well above many of its peers, based on expectations for strong sales and profit growth.

Analysts at Jefferies said VLU could have doubled Dermagraft sales, since it represented around a $700 million sales opportunity. But the brokerage still sees peak sales for the product, which is already used in foot ulcers, of $650 million.

Other analysts had been more cautious about the market upside. UBS had estimated VLU to be a $160 million market opportunity, with diabetic foot ulcers having sales potential of around $500 million by 2020.

Shire agreed in May to buy privately held ABH for $750 million in cash, marking the latest in a string of acquisitions by the British group.

Dermagraft generated $146 million in U.S. sales in 2010, giving it a 5 percent patient share of a potential $3 billion market, ABH said at the time. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Cowell and Will Waterman)