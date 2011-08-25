* FDA approves Firazyr for hereditary angioedema

By Ben Hirschler

LONDON, Aug 25 Shire received good and bad news on Thursday, as U.S. regulators approved a new rare-disease drug while another product for treating leg ulcers flunked a late-stage clinical trial.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Shire's Firazyr drug could be used by people aged 18 and older to treat attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE), which can cause sudden attacks of swelling in the hands, arms, feet, face or airways.

The FDA also said patients could inject the drug themselves without needing to go to hospital, following recommendations of an advisory panel in June.

The decision gives Firazyr a boost versus similar treatments from Dyax and CSL , which must be injected by doctors or given intravenously for acute attacks.

Analysts on average expect the drug's sales to reach $171 million by 2016, according to Thomson Reuters Pharma, up from $11 million last year, especially after the drug was also approved for self-administration in Europe.

On the downside, Shire's bio-engineered skin substitute Dermagraft failed in a Phase III study for treating leg ulcers, undermining its sales potential and raising questions about a recent $750 million acquisition.

Britain's third-largest drugmaker only recently secured access to Dermagraft, which is designed to treat hard-to-heal wounds, when it bought U.S.-based regenerative medicine firm Advanced BioHealing (ABH).

Shire said it had decided not to develop the treatment further for venous leg ulcers (VLU) in the light of the disappointing Phase III study results.

The failure of the product in late-stage development is a blow for Shire and may fuel doubts about the wisdom of buying ABH, since Shire Chief Executive Angus Russell said only last month that leg ulcers were an important global opportunity for Dermagraft.

Collins Stewart analyst Emmanuel Papadakis, who rates Shire a "sell", said the setback would substantiate some strategic and financial scepticism over the deal and raise questions over the level of optimism sustaining current valuations.

Shire trades on around 19 times expected 2011 earnings, well above many of its peers, based on expectations for strong sales and profit growth.

BAD NEWS OUTWEIGHS THE GOOD

On balance, the negative impact from the Dermagraft news outweighed the approval of Firazyr, which had been expected, and Shire shares fell 3.2 percent by 1500 GMT, underperforming a 1.5 percent fall in the European drugs sector .

Analysts at Jefferies said VLU could have doubled Dermagraft sales, since it represented around a $700 million sales opportunity. But the brokerage still sees peak sales for the product, which is already used in foot ulcers, of $650 million.

Other analysts had been more cautious about the market upside. UBS had estimated VLU to be a $160 million market opportunity, with diabetic foot ulcers having sales potential of around $500 million by 2020.

Shire agreed in May to buy privately held ABH for $750 million in cash, marking the latest in a string of acquisitions by the British group. (Additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington) (Editing by David Cowell, Will Waterman and Erica Billingham)