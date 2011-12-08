* ADHD drug in positive Phase II trial in depression
* Drug used in conjunction with antidepressents
(Adds details, shares)
LONDON Dec 8 Shire announced
positive results from a trial of its amphetamine-based drug
Vyvanse used alongside antidepressants to improve cognition in
patients with major depressive disorder.
Vyvanse, which has the chemical name lisdexamfetamine
dimesylate, is already approved as a treatment for hyperactivity
in North America and Brazil.
In the phase II trial, Vyvanse was superior to a placebo in
improving patients' self-reported scores in a measure of
executive function, the company said on Thursday.
Jeffrey Jonas, Senior Vice President of R&D for Shire's
Specialty Pharmaceuticals business, said the company would
discuss with regulators how the results of the study could
support its development programme.
Shares in Shire were 1.35 percent higher at 2,170 pence by
1249 GMT, outperforming a 0.5 percent higher FTSE 100 index
.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)