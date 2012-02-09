* Q4 revenue $1,142 mln (consensus $1,127 mln

* Q4 non-GAAP EPS-ads $1.51 (consensus $1.38

* Expects good earnings growth in 2012 (Adds CEO, analyst comments, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Feb 9 Drugmaker Shire Plc posted a 47 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings and forecast continued growth in 2012, reflecting U.S. demand for hyperactivity drugs and increased production of expensive medicines for rare diseases.

The company, whose growth leaves larger rivals standing, posted non-GAAP earnings per American depository share of $1.51, on revenue up 23 percent to $1,142 million, soundly beating forecasts.

"We expect 2012 to be a year of good earnings growth," Chief Executive Angus Russell said on Thursday.

"In ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) our key products gained good market share, outpacing a U.S. market which is estimated to have grown by 10 percent," he told reporters.

Sales of ADHD medicine Vyvanse grew by 27 percent to $805 million in 2011 as sales to adults and students increased.

The group launched the drug in Brazil last year, and it has filed an application to bring the amphetamine-based stimulant to Europe.

"Given we are only branded company left in this marketplace continuing to develop and invest behind these kinds of products, I think the landscape is looking good for us," he said.

RARE DISEASE CAPACITY

Shire also reported continuing success in treatments for rare diseases, such as Fabry's and Gaucher's, where it has captured market share from rival Genzyme, which has struggled to recover from contamination at a plant in 2009.

Genzyme, now owned by Sanofi, last month won approval to produce Fabry medicine Fabrazyme at a new plant, and it will start restoring supplies this quarter.

Shire is also increasing capacity with its own new plant in Lexington, MA.

"The regulatory approval processes are proceeding as planned at our new biologics manufacturing facility, which will soon enable us to signficantly increase manufacturing capacity for both Replagal (for Fabry) and VPRIV (for Gaucher) to meet growing global demand," Russell said.

He said the unique nature of its rare-disease drugs was helping to insulate it from the ravages of price cuts.

"We have probably suffered overall on average only a small single digit reduction, whereas other companies in the industry are reporting 20, 30 percent price cuts on some products in Europe," he said.

Russell said the group was increasing its spending on R&D and other expenses by 10-12 percent in 2012 to develop its product pipeline.

Areas of focus include extending its Vyvanse drug into treatment for schizophrenia and binge eating, and developing treatments for chronic forms of rare genetic conditions where the disease has entered the brain, he said.

Rare diseases also remain a focus for acquisitions but some company valuations had been over-hyped, he said.

"We are seeing some very big valuations given to some companies in these niche markets," he said.

Shares in Shire, which have risen 32 percent in the last 12 months, edged up 0.5 percent to 2,185 pence.

"Another decent earnings beat and forecasts for 2012 look well underpinned by guidance," analysts at Deutsche Bank said.

Analysts expected the company to report non-GAAP earnings per American depository share of $1.38 and revenue of $1,127 million, according to a company-supplied consensus of 25 brokers. (Editing by Sophie Walker)