* Drugmaker expects mid-to-high teens 2013 earnings growth
* Analysts upgrade 2014 and 2015 forecasts on lower costs
* Third-quarter earnings beat market expectations
* Shares up almost 9 percent to all-time high
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Oct 24 British drugmaker Shire
raised its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday after
lower-than-expected costs and accelerating sales helped it to
beat forecasts for the third quarter.
Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov said Shire, which makes
drugs to treat hyperactivity and expensive medicines for rare
diseases, was resetting its cost base.
That, combined with faster product sales growth, enabled it
to upgrade its 2013 earnings forecast for the second time this
year, to mid-to-high teens growth from the double-digit growth
it predicted in July.
Analysts were predicting annual profits - in Shire's
preferred measure of non-GAAP earnings per American Depositary
Share - of $6.87, up 13 percent on 2012.
Ornskov, who joined Shire in May, has simplified the company
from three units into one, reducing overlap in its R&D and
commercial operations.
"We now have a single R&D organisation in place and our
pipeline has been prioritised," he told reporters. "As a result,
our operations are much more efficient."
Shares in Shire, which have risen by a third since the start
of the year, reached all-time highs as analysts upgraded
forecasts for 2013 and the following two years.
They were trading up 8.7 percent at 2,745 pence at 1356 GMT,
topping the FTSE 100 index leaderboard.
Shire said that combined R&D and commercial costs would be
1-3 percent lower than in 2012, and they would be $250 million
below market expectations in 2014 and $300 million below in
2015.
COST CUTS WELCOMED
Analysts at Morgan Stanley, who have Shire as their top pick
in European pharmaceuticals, said: "Although an update on
cost-savings at Q3 was expected, we think the magnitude of the
implied upgrades will positively surprise."
They said the lower costs implied upgrades of up to 13 and
15 percent to expected 2014 and 2015 earnings respectively.
Shire reported a 12 percent rise in third-quarter revenue to
$1.24 billion, and a rise of 30 percent to $1.77 in earnings
measured in non-GAAP EPS per ADS. Both beat average analyst
expectations of $1.22 billion and $1.63 respectively, according
to a poll of 20 brokers compiled by Shire.
The company reported 13 percent growth in product sales,
compared to the 7 percent growth seen in the second quarter.
Sales of the ulcerative colitis medicine Lialda rose 36
percent from the same period last year and sales of Firazyr,
which treats the rare blood disorder hereditary angioedema, more
than doubled.
Vyvanse, Shire's top-selling drug to treat ADHD (attention
deficit hyperactivity disorder), posted a 21 percent rise in
sales to 299.2 million pounds ($483.7 million) due to higher
prescription demand, the company said.
Ornskov said the company had plenty of firepower to continue
its longstanding strategy of growth through acquisitions. "We
will seek to enhance the growth and replenish our pipeline
through M&A," he said.
Chief Financial Officer Graham Hetherington declined to
comment on reports that Shire was interested in ViroPharma Inc
, a drugmaker that also specialises in rare diseases.
"Our focus is on growing assets, and assets operating in
specialist and particularly rare disease areas," he said.
($1 = 0.6185 British pounds)
