Chemchina extends tender offer for Syngenta to April 28
ZURICH, Feb 23 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, it said on Thursday.
* Decentralised procedure for first amphetamine for ADHD
* Shire targets approval in eight European countries (Adds details)
LONDON Jan 5 Pharmaceutical firm Shire said Britain's drugs regulator had agreed to review its hyperactivity medicine Venvanse, which if approved would be the first amphetamine-based treatment for the condition available in Europe.
Shire said on Thursday the Medicines Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MRHA) had agreed to act as the reference member state for the decentralised procedure, which will initially include eight countries.
Drugs approved under the procedure avoid a lengthy review by the European Medicines Agency.
Venvanse, a long-acting stimulant known as Vyvanse in North America, is used to treat ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) in children, adolescents and adults in the United States and Canada, and children in Brazil.
The company said its application was supported by a positive Phase 3 trial in Europe last year. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)
* FY EBIT up 31 pct to 8.9 million Swiss francs ($8.81 million)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African lender Barclays Africa reported a slower pace of earnings growth with a 5 percent rise in year profit on Thursday, hit by rate hikes at home and sluggish growth in Africa which hit consumption and investment spending.