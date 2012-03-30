* Lialda fails to help patients in diverticulitis study

LONDON, March 30 Shire was hit on Friday by the failure of a clinical study that could have opened up an important new market for its bowel drug Lialda, sending shares in the specialty drugmaker 4 percent lower.

Shire said giving patients once-daily mesalamine, the active ingredient in Lialda, failed to reduce the rate of recurrence of diverticulitis in a two-year Phase III clinical study. The medicine proved no better than placebo.

As a result, the company does not intend to submit mesalamine, which is already approved for ulcerative colitis under the brand name Lialda, as a treatment for diverticulitis.

Diverticulitis is a common digestive disease involving small, bulging sacs of the inner lining of the intestine that become inflamed or infected.

Analysts at Jefferies said their current peak sales estimate for Lialda of $500 million annually included no revenue from its use in diverticulitis, but some brokers had been looking for additional sales of more than $500 million.

The trial failure is the second setback in two weeks for Shire, which also pulled its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval of a drug to treat Fabry disease, a rare genetic disorder, on March 14. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mike Nesbit)