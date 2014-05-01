Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
LONDON May 1 The chief executive of pharmaceutical company Shire declined to comment on Thursday on any takeover interest the company may have received, saying he could not talk about the specifics of the "M&A frenzy" gripping the sector.
Allergan Inc, the botox maker, is preparing a takeover approach for Dublin-based Shire, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Shire's Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov also said his own acquisition strategy was unchanged: "We are looking for innovation, for products we can bring to market." (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII