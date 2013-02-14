LONDON Feb 14 Shire, the London-listed
specialty pharmaceutical company, posted a 4 percent rise in
fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, just shy of average market
expectations, and said it was confident on its 2013 growth
prospects.
Shire's focus on niche drug areas like hyperactivity and
rare diseases has sheltered it from the patent expiries and
pricing pressures in Europe that have hurt its bigger rivals.
In the last set of results before chief executive Angus
Russell hands over to Flemming Ornskov at the end of April, the
company reported fourth quarter non-GAAP earnings per ADS of
$1.58 on revenue up 5 percent to $1.2 billion.
Shire said it expected earnings growth to accelerate in
2013, in line with current market expectations.
Analysts expect the company to report non-GAAP earnings per
ADS of $6.72 in 2013, 10 percent up on their expectations for
2012, according to a company-compiled consensus.