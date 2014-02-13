LONDON Feb 13 Pharmaceutical group Shire
said its strong growth would continue this year after
soundly beating market expectations for its fourth quarter, with
a 36 percent rise in earnings.
The company, which makes drugs for hyperactivity and to
treat rare diseases, posted fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per
ADS of $2.26 on revenue up 12 percent to $1.33 billion.
Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov has made a raft of changes
to step up earnings growth since he started last April,
including simplifying operations, cutting costs and making
acquisitions.
He has been rewarded with a 50 percent rise in the group's
share price in the last 12 months, hitting a record 3,180 pence
earlier on Thursday.
The company said it expected earnings in 2014 to grow at a
similar level to the 23 percent it recorded in 2013.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.3 billion and
earnings, in its preferred measure of non-GAAP EPS-ADS, of
$2.02, according to a company-compiled poll of 19 brokers.