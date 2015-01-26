Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
LONDON Jan 26 Shire Plc shares gained more than 3 percent on Monday following news U.S. regulators had approved NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug Natpara, validating Shire's decision to buy NPS for $5.2 billion.
Natpara is designed to treat hypoparathyroidism, a rare condition in which the body's parathyroid gland does not secrete enough parathyroid hormone.
