LONDON Dec 10 Pharmaceutical company Shire
said it would work with a specialist cystic fibrosis
foundation on developing a technology to improve patients' lung
function and reduce infections.
The collaboration was announced as the group showed off its
drug development pipeline, with an update on products it
predicts will help to generate $3 billion of new sales by 2020.
CFFT, the non-profit drug discovery affiliate of the Cystic
Fibrosis Foundation, will contribute up to $15 million to
support Shire's messenger RNA technology platform for cystic
fibrosis, a genetic condition, Shire said on Wednesday.
Messenger RNA (mRNA) conveys coded information from a gene
to the ribosome molecule in cells which then translates the
information into protein. The underlying cause of many diseases
is a lack of sufficient levels of functional protein.
Shire is investigating in therapies that could deliver mRNA
direct to sites in the body, such as the lungs in the case of
cystic fibrosis, where it can be used by the body's own cellular
mechanism to produce normal working copies of the protein.
Shire also said U.S. drugs regulator the FDA had
fast-tracked the development of its SHP607 protein replacement
therapy that prevents a potentially blinding retinopathy
affecting babies born prematurely.
Shire set its goal of increasing revenue to $10 billion by
2020, made up of $7 billion of existing drugs and $3 million
from new ones, in its defence against a takeover by AbbVie inc
, a deal that was eventually derailed by changes in U.S.
tax legislation.
Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov told analysts and investors
on Wednesday that the group had a "laser focus" on rare diseases
and speciality disorders that would help it to meet its "tough"
growth target.
