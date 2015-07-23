LONDON, July 23 Shire, the London-listed
maker of drugs to treat hyperactivity and rare diseases, missed
market expectations for second-quarter earnings after lower
sales of its ADHD drug Intuniv following the introduction of
generic competition.
The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.63 on
Thursday, a rise at constant exchange rates, but short of
analysts' forecasts of $2.80, on revenue up 9 percent to $1.56
billion.
However, it said it now expected its earnings growth for the
year to be in the mid-to-high single digit range, up from its
forecast of mid single digits made in April.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)