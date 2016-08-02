Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON Aug 2 Drugmaker Shire upgraded its guidance for 2016 on Tuesday, after it hiked the predicted cost saving target for its $32 billion acquisition of rare disease drugs specialist Baxalta and soundly beat forecasts for the second-quarter.
The company said it now expected to deliver synergies from the deal of more than $700 million in three years, a significant rise on its $500 million it had previously forecast ahead of it closing in June.
Shire, which makes drugs to treat hyperactivity as well as rare diseases, reported second-quarter revenue of $2.43 billion and non-GAAP EPS per ADS, its preferred earnings measure, of $3.38, beating analyst forecasts of $2.23 billion and $3.12, respectively.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Paul Sandle)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."